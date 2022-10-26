IIFL Finance Q2 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 397 crore

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 397 crore in the September quarter.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The company's total income during the July-September period of 2022-23 rose to Rs 2,051.44 crore as against Rs 1,713.37 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated statement includes results of four subsidiaries -- IIFL Home Finance, IIHFL Sales Ltd, IIFL Samasta Finance and IIFL Open Fintech Pvt Ltd.

