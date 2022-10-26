Left Menu

IIFL Finance Q2 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 397 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 19:35 IST
IIFL Finance Q2 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 397 crore
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 397 crore in the September quarter.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The company's total income during the July-September period of 2022-23 rose to Rs 2,051.44 crore as against Rs 1,713.37 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated statement includes results of four subsidiaries -- IIFL Home Finance, IIHFL Sales Ltd, IIFL Samasta Finance and IIFL Open Fintech Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022