Left Menu

Sebi bars Momentum Tips, its proprietor from securities markets for 3 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 19:36 IST
Sebi bars Momentum Tips, its proprietor from securities markets for 3 yrs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi has barred Momentum Tips and its proprietor Ajay Kumar Mukhiya from the securities markets for three years for providing unauthorised investment services.

The regulator issued a show cause notice to Momentum Tips and Mukhiya in September 2021.

The market watchdog found that Momentum Tips and Mukhiya (noticees) were indulged in providing investment advisory services without obtaining registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The noticees have collected Rs 33.19 lakh during February-July 2019, Sebi said in an order on Tuesday.

Sebi has directed the noticees to refund the money within three months received from the clients as fees in respect of their investment advisory services.

Also, the regulator barred the noticees from the securities markets for a period of three years or till the expiry of three years, from the date of completion of refund to clients/investors, whichever is later.

In addition, they shall not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities markets without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi either directly or indirectly during or after the expiry of the debarment period, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022