Business highlights
- Country:
- India
Following are the top business stories at 2015 hours: DEL55 BIZ-CCI-SONY-ZEE MERGER Zee-Sony merger: Groups agree to sell 3 Hindi channels to address anti-competition concerns New Delhi: Media groups Sony and Zee have voluntarily agreed to sell three Hindi channels -- Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic -- to address possible anti-competition concerns arising out of their proposed mega-merger deal.
DCM18 BIZ-TAX-COMPANIES-DEADLINE FinMin extends ITR filing deadline for companies till Nov 7 New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 by businesses till November 7.
DCM16 BIZ-LD RESULTS-DABUR Dabur Q2 profit slips 2.8 pc to Rs 490.86 cr; revenue up 6 pc at Rs 2,986.5 cr New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported a 2.85 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 due to high inflation impacting consumption.
DCM35 BIZ-IT MINISTRY-WHATSAPP IT Ministry asks WhatsApp for cause of Tuesday's services outage New Delhi: The IT Ministry is learnt to have asked Meta-owned WhatsApp to share reasons behind Tuesday's service outage of the messaging platform.
DCM30 BIZ-FM-AIIB FM asks AIIB to scale up investments in clean energy, infra New Delhi: India on Wednesday asked Beijing-based multilateral lending agency AIIB to scale up investments in priority areas like clean energy and infrastructure sector with a special focus on education and health.
DEL35 BIZ-LD GOOGLE-CCI-FINE Remain committed to users, developers; evaluating next steps: Google on Rs 936 cr fine New Delhi: Slapped with a second hefty fine for anti-competitive practices, Google India on Wednesday said it remains committed to users and developers and is reviewing the antitrust body's order to evaluate next steps.
DCM11 BIZ-LIC-GOVT Govt nudges LIC to tweak product strategy for better investor return New Delhi: The government is nudging LIC to tweak its product strategy to maximise profitability in a bid to help the country's largest insurer realise its full growth potential and yield better returns for investors, an official said.
DCM24 AVI-AIR INDIA EXPRESS Air India Express to lease 2 Boeing 737 planes from Vistara Mumbai: Budget airline Air India Express is looking to lease two Boeing 737 aircraft from full-service carrier Vistara to offer more flights during the winter schedule, according to a source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar CM appeals to Centre, Naga groups for early solution to vexed political issue
Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees, despite rights groups' fears
Indian American groups launch voting campaigns ahead of midterm elections
Lebanon to start returning Syrian refugees, despite rights groups' fears
Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ groups