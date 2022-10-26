Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2015 hours: DEL55 BIZ-CCI-SONY-ZEE MERGER Zee-Sony merger: Groups agree to sell 3 Hindi channels to address anti-competition concerns New Delhi: Media groups Sony and Zee have voluntarily agreed to sell three Hindi channels -- Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic -- to address possible anti-competition concerns arising out of their proposed mega-merger deal.

DCM18 BIZ-TAX-COMPANIES-DEADLINE FinMin extends ITR filing deadline for companies till Nov 7 New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 by businesses till November 7.

DCM16 BIZ-LD RESULTS-DABUR Dabur Q2 profit slips 2.8 pc to Rs 490.86 cr; revenue up 6 pc at Rs 2,986.5 cr New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported a 2.85 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 due to high inflation impacting consumption.

DCM35 BIZ-IT MINISTRY-WHATSAPP IT Ministry asks WhatsApp for cause of Tuesday's services outage New Delhi: The IT Ministry is learnt to have asked Meta-owned WhatsApp to share reasons behind Tuesday's service outage of the messaging platform.

DCM30 BIZ-FM-AIIB FM asks AIIB to scale up investments in clean energy, infra New Delhi: India on Wednesday asked Beijing-based multilateral lending agency AIIB to scale up investments in priority areas like clean energy and infrastructure sector with a special focus on education and health.

DEL35 BIZ-LD GOOGLE-CCI-FINE Remain committed to users, developers; evaluating next steps: Google on Rs 936 cr fine New Delhi: Slapped with a second hefty fine for anti-competitive practices, Google India on Wednesday said it remains committed to users and developers and is reviewing the antitrust body's order to evaluate next steps.

DCM11 BIZ-LIC-GOVT Govt nudges LIC to tweak product strategy for better investor return New Delhi: The government is nudging LIC to tweak its product strategy to maximise profitability in a bid to help the country's largest insurer realise its full growth potential and yield better returns for investors, an official said.

DCM24 AVI-AIR INDIA EXPRESS Air India Express to lease 2 Boeing 737 planes from Vistara Mumbai: Budget airline Air India Express is looking to lease two Boeing 737 aircraft from full-service carrier Vistara to offer more flights during the winter schedule, according to a source.

