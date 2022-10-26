Dabur to infuse Rs 325.87 cr in Indore plant
Home-grown FMCG major Dabur on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 325.87 crore in its Indore plant.
The company will manufacture red toothpaste and one-litre juice packs, and increase the production capacity of portion packs of its range of juices.
''The Board of Directors have approved the Capital Expenditure of Rs 325.87 crore for its Indore Project in Madhya Pradesh,'' the company said in a regulator filing.
The work for capacity addition would be completed in the next 1.5 years, and production would start in March 2024, the FMCG firm said.
This capex would be financed through internal accruals, Dabur added.
Earlier this year, during an investors' call, Dabur said it has planned a capex of Rs 400 crore to Rs 450 crore in FY23 to expand its manufacturing capacity.
Last year, Dabur India announced an investment of Rs 550 crore at its Indore plant.
