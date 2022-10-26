Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is examining fees imposed on consumers in a range of sectors, including entertainment and travel, as regulators on Wednesday targeted overdraft and other banking fees that he said would save customers more than $1 billion.

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said other federal agencies would look at fees linked to concert tickets and travel resorts.

