Left Menu

FTSE 100 hits three-week high on hopes of slower rate hikes

UK's blue-chip index hit three-week highs on Wednesday on hopes that major central banks will tone down their hawkish rhetoric, while news that Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will delay a keenly awaited budget did little to spook investors. The FTSE 100 index reversed course to end the session up 0.6%, its strongest close since Oct. 5, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index rose 1.5% to touch a fresh one-month high.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:13 IST
FTSE 100 hits three-week high on hopes of slower rate hikes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip index hit three-week highs on Wednesday on hopes that major central banks will tone down their hawkish rhetoric, while news that Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will delay a keenly awaited budget did little to spook investors.

The FTSE 100 index reversed course to end the session up 0.6%, its strongest close since Oct. 5, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index rose 1.5% to touch a fresh one-month high. A smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada raised hopes that major central banks will soon slow their pace of monetary policy tightening as signs emerge of slowing economic growth.

Meanwhile, Sunak delayed the announcement of a keenly awaited plan for repairing the country's public finances until Nov. 17, two-and-a-half weeks later than previously planned. The news briefly raised British borrowing costs, but there was no repeat of the panic bond selling caused by his predecessor Liz Truss's tax-cutting plan.

"Investors are mindful that it was the unnecessary rush to announce big tax cuts which caused such tumultuous times for the Truss administration and what they crave now is caution and stability," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "The premium slammed on UK assets by reckless policies of his predecessor appears to be slowly lifting, but hefty challenges for team Sunak remain."

UK financial markets were roiled earlier this month, with the pound hitting 2008 lows after Truss announced a series of unfunded tax cuts in September. Among companies that reported results, Standard Chartered fell 5.1% despite a 40% surge in profit after the Asia-exposed bank said the outlook for China's real estate sector remains "challenging".

Barclays slipped 0.3% after it set aside a hefty charge for potentially soured loans, highlighting a tough outlook for borrowing. Reckitt Benckiser dropped 4.1% after the consumer goods company reported a decline in sales volumes in the third quarter and warned of pressure on consumers globally.

AstraZeneca Plc jumped 2.9% after the drugmaker said its experimental drug Capivasertib met the main goals of a breast cancer study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022