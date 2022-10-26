Nagpur: Bus crushes woman to death

A 55-year-old woman died after being run over by a bus of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Manewada-Besa Road here on Wednesday afternoon, police said. A mob pelted stones at the bus and damaged it following the incident. The deceased was identified as Sushma Gajanan Pathak (55), a resident of Mangaldeep Nagar.

Pathak was riding pillion on her son's motorcycle around 1.30 pm when the oncoming Sitabuldi-Besa bus hit the two-wheeler and the two fell down, said a police official. Sushma came under the wheels of the bus and was killed on the spot while her son suffered minor injuries, he said.

As a mob of local people started throwing stones at the bus, its driver fled.

Officials of Hudkeshwar Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Later, police detained bus driver Gajanan Thakre (45) and registered a case of rash and negligent driving against him. Probe was on.

