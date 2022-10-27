PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Traders urge ECB to ease collateral shortage in repo market - Ford-VW driverless car venture folds in face of tech challenges

- Pimco and Apollo near deal for Credit Suisse's securitised products unit - Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of deal deadline

Overview - The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) have warned about the operations of Europe's repo markets going from bad to worse & jeapordize the European Central Bank's (ECB) ability to implement policies due to lack of liquid assets and a surfeit of liquidity in the region's banking system.

- Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG backed autonomous driving technology company Argo AI is set to close its operations. - Apollo Global Management Inc & Pimco have come together and are set to buy the securitized-products group of Credit Suisse Group AG , as the Switzerland-based bank prepares to scale down its operations in the United States.

- Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk paid a visit to the Twitter Inc headquarters in San Francisco and plans to speak with Twitter staff on Friday, ahead of the court-ordered deadline to close the $44 billion deal for the social media platform. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

