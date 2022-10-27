Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 27

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 06:10 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Traders urge ECB to ease collateral shortage in repo market - Ford-VW driverless car venture folds in face of tech challenges

- Pimco and Apollo near deal for Credit Suisse's securitised products unit - Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of deal deadline

Overview - The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) have warned about the operations of Europe's repo markets going from bad to worse & jeapordize the European Central Bank's (ECB) ability to implement policies due to lack of liquid assets and a surfeit of liquidity in the region's banking system.

- Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG backed autonomous driving technology company Argo AI is set to close its operations. - Apollo Global Management Inc & Pimco have come together and are set to buy the securitized-products group of Credit Suisse Group AG , as the Switzerland-based bank prepares to scale down its operations in the United States.

- Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk paid a visit to the Twitter Inc headquarters in San Francisco and plans to speak with Twitter staff on Friday, ahead of the court-ordered deadline to close the $44 billion deal for the social media platform. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022