3 migrants dead, 7 injured in Mexico highway accident

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-10-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 06:57 IST
Three migrants died and seven were injured Wednesday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said the three dead migrants were from Guatemala and those injured were almost all from Guatemala and El Salvador.

An SUV carrying the migrants rolled over near the Chiapas state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez, and the driver fled, authorities said.

It was the third accident presumably involving migrant smuggling so far this month in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. The institute said six people had died and 22 been injured in such crashes in the last week.

The institute said it “condemns the fact that migrant smugglers profit from the vulnerability of men, women and children migrating in Mexico, without regard to their physical safety.” Three Venezuelan migrants were killed last week in a van accident in another Chiapas town, and the previous day nine Venezuelans were injured in another crash.

