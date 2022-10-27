Left Menu

China's yuan falls to 1-year low against major trading partners

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-10-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 07:10 IST
  Country:
  • China

The value of China's yuan against its major trading partners fell to the weakest level in more than a year on Thursday, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data.

The CFETS index, a gauge that measures the yuan's strength against a basket of currencies, fell to 99.94 on Thursday, the lowest since Oct. 15, 2021, from 100.19 a day earlier.

The index has lost about 2.5% so far this year, while the yuan's spot value plunged 11.4% against a surging dollar during the same period.

