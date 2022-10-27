Left Menu

Apple working on ways to address iPhone 14 supply constraints: MoS Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology said in a tweet that he has spoken with Apple and they have said while iphone14 demand is being met also with India production, the iphone14 Pro demand has surged and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology said gadget maker Apple, which is purportedly facing a "supply constraints" in regards to some specific models of iPhones in India, is working on ways to address it. "I hv spoken wth Apple n they hv said while iphone14 demand is being met also wth india productn, the iphone14 pro demand has surged n is facing supply constraints which they r addressing. pvt sales are probably "alternate" supply channels," the minister said in a tweet in reply to an user who complained that several private players, particularly in Delhi NCR, have been selling some specific model of iPhones in all cash deal.

The Twitter user also alleged that notion was created regarding "unavailability" of stocks which he said was "deliberate" and was meant to make extra profits. With new models hitting the stores, there has been a steep rise in demand for newly-launched iPhone 14 this festive season. Besides, attractive offers by various e-commerce and retail platforms too pushed the demand for the new model.

In other news, Apple has last month announced it was all set to begin manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling. Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus variant during its 'Far Out' event on September 7.

Further details about where the iPhone will be manufactured in India, which is the second biggest smartphone market, have not yet been publicly spelt out. As per reports, the locally produced models are likely to make their way into markets later this year. (ANI)

