ADB approves USD 250 mln for climate mitigation in coastal towns of Bangladesh

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved USD 250 million as finance to strengthen climate and disaster resilience in 22 coastal towns in Bangladesh. The regional development in a statement on Wednesday said the financing for Bangladesh includes USD 246 million in regular and concessional loans and a USD 4 million grant from the Asian Development Fund. Also, the Government of Bangladesh will contribute another USD 60 million.

Bangladesh is highly prone to climate-and-disaster-related risks. As many as 18 people lost their lives in the recent cyclone Sitrang which hit various parts of the country earlier this week, as per Dhaka Tribune. "Bangladesh's coastal towns are exposed to a range of climate and disaster risks, which are expected to increase with climate change. ADB's assistance supports the government's Delta Plan 2100 and Eighth Five-Year Plan to address climate risks in order to steer urban development in resilient directions, and help the country achieve its commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals," said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for South Asia Laxmi Sharma.

"This project will improve climate and disaster resilience in 22 coastal towns by enhancing municipal infrastructure and services that are critical for resilience building, strengthening adaptive capacities, and raising awareness," Sharma added. The projects will develop infrastructure for building climate resilience in coastal towns, including infrastructure to improve urban flood risk management such as stormwater drainage, nature-based solutions, water body restoration, and integrated waste management, cyclone shelters with early warning systems will be established -- taking into account the needs of the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities.

Besides, bridges, culverts, and roads with stormwater drainage will be constructed and rehabilitated, the statement added. Established in 1966, ADB said it is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.

The statement added the projects will strengthen the knowledge and capacity of the Local Government Engineering Department and the project towns in managing climate and disaster resilience. "They will be trained on nature-based and green solutions, gender equality and social inclusion-responsive climate and disaster risk sensitive master planning, and information technology-based remote monitoring to inform risk-based urban development plans and develop mitigation measures. The project will also enhance public awareness to prepare for future emergencies and crises." (ANI)

