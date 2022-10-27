Left Menu

China's Xi says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit

Xi, who has just secured a ground-breaking third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party overseeing the world's second-largest economy, has rebuked foreign interference over Taiwan and recently said China would never renounce the right to use force over it. U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said "the United State does not seek conflict with China."

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-10-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 10:05 IST
China's Xi says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit
Chinese President Xi Jinping ( File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world, Xi said in a message to an event of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on Wednesday. The two countries have been at odds over China's policy towards Taiwan, China's relationship with Russia and more recently, U.S. efforts to prevent its semiconductor companies selling technology to Chinese companies.

China was recently infuriated by a string of visits by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan. China said the United States was sending "dangerous signals" on the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own.. Xi, who has just secured a ground-breaking third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party overseeing the world's second-largest economy, has rebuked foreign interference over Taiwan and recently said China would never renounce the right to use force over it.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said "the United State does not seek conflict with China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022