Fire at godown in Mumbai, 14 vehicles parked nearby gutted

Fire brigade officials rushed the spot and the blaze was doused by 3 am, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 10:05 IST
A fire broke out in a godown where bamboo and other materials were kept in south Mumbai on Thursday shortly after midnight, gutting 14 vehicles parked near it, an official said. There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted in the godown located at Ankurwadi in Girgaon area and was confined to the stock of rexine, foam, bamboo and other materials kept on its ground floor, the official said.

Six four-wheelers and eight two-wheelers parked nearby and the godown's office were damaged in the fire, he said.

The entire ground floor structure of the godown collapsed due to the fire, the official said. Fire brigade officials rushed the spot and the blaze was doused by 3 am, he said. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

