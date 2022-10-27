Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday ahead of an update on the US economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high.

Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell after tech companies reported disappointing quarterly results.

Forecasters expect US government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September after two quarters of contraction.

Other indicators including housing sales suggest activity is cooling following rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The ECB, which manages the euro currency used by Germany, France and 17 other countries, is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points.

Traders worry this year's aggressive rate hikes might tip the global economy into recession.

The ECB will "have to turn a blind eye" to signs of slowing activity "as it battles to bring inflation back under control," said Fawad Razaqzada of StoneX in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1 per cent to 2,997.41 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.2 per cent to 27,361.94.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.9 per cent to 15,607.32.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.4 per cent to 2,280.22 after the government reported economic growth slowed to a one-year low of 0.3 per cent over the previous quarter in the three months ending in September from the previous quarter's 0.7 per cent increase.

Sydney's S and P-ASX 200 gained 0.5 per cent to 6,847.40. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore and Bangkok declined.

On Wall Street, the S and P 500 index fell 0.7 per cent to 3,830.60, breaking three days of gains after Microsoft and the parent companies of Google and Facebook reported weaker-than-expected profit or revenue.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 2 per cent to 10,970.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended little changed, gaining 2.37 points to 31,839.11.

Google parent Alphabet slumped 9.6 per cent after it reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened.

Music streaming service Spotify fell 13 per cent after it reported a bigger third-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Microsoft slid 7.7 per cent after it reported disappointing growth for its cloud computing company, while profits fell along with PC sales.

Chipmaker Texas Instruments fell 2.6 per cent after giving investors a discouraging forecast for the current quarter.

Facebook's parent company, Meta, fell 10.8 per cent in after-hours trading following the release of its third-quarter earnings. The stock fell 5.6 per cent in regular trading.

Visa rose 4.6 per cent after reporting strong financial results and raising its dividend. Norfolk Southern gained 2.9 per cent after reporting a surge in profits on an increase in shipping rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between the day's market price and the payout at maturity, fell to 4.01 per cent from 4.10 per cent late on Tuesday as investors shifted money into bonds. The two-year yield fell to 4.42 per cent from 4.48 per cent.

Shrinking bond yields suggest investors believe the Federal Reserve might ease up on its rate hike plans as early as this year.

On Thursday, investors will look for signs of an economic slowdown the government is due to release its first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product.

They hope weakening housing sales and consumer sentiment will encourage Fed officials to decide rate hikes are working and ease off.

The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point at its November meeting.

But traders have grown more confident it will cut back to 0.50 percentage points in December, according to CME Group.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude gained 24 cents to USD 88.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 28 cents to USD 94.07 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 146.15 yen from Wednesday's 146.26 yen. The euro edged down to USD 1.0067 from USD 1.0080.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)