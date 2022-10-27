HelloFresh third-quarter marketing costs take a bite out of profits

HelloFresh on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter core earnings due to high marketing costs, as the German meal-kit maker tries to retain customers amid consumer concerns about higher food and energy bills.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) dropped to 71.8 million euros ($72.3 million), down 10% and falling short of an average of 75.6 million euros estimated by analysts in a company-provided poll. Meal-kit and food delivery companies were among the big winners of the COVID pandemic lockdowns, but with food and energy bills rising, people returning to the office and economies reopening, fears have grown that households will tighten budgets and cut subscriptions.

HelloFresh shares have lost some 76% of their value since December last year, when they were at all-time highs. At the time the more infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus was spreading across the world, forcing governments to impose fresh lockdowns.

Revenue jumped 31.4% to 1.86 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in the quarter, above an analysts' estimate of 1.79 billion euros as average order values rose. "HelloFresh has been able to further improve its relative affordability, mitigate inflation effects and has avoided passing on every price increase it receives in full to its consumers, while keeping the procurement margin stable," Chief Executive Dominik Richter said in a statement.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 3.0 percentage points to 17.8% in the quarter, the company said. That was partly due to higher customer acquisition costs in an uncertain economic environment, while procurement costs remained stable compared to a year earlier, despite increasing ingredient prices.

HelloFresh still expects full-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis of between 18% and 23%, with adjusted core earnings in a range of 460 million euros to 530 million euros as forecast in July. ($1 = 0.9935 euros)

