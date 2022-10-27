Left Menu

Unilever downbeat on Europe, China consumer sentiment

Unilever Plc on Thursday gave a dire assessment of consumer sentiment in Europe and China, two of its key markets, but raised its full year sales forecast as it lifted prices to counter soaring costs. In July, the company said it had expected to beat its previous forecast for full-year underlying sales growth of 4.5% to 6.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:48 IST
Unilever downbeat on Europe, China consumer sentiment
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter; @Unilever

Unilever Plc on Thursday gave a dire assessment of consumer sentiment in Europe and China, two of its key markets, but raised its full year sales forecast as it lifted prices to counter soaring costs. Like the rest of the consumer goods industry, Unilever's margins have been squeezed since the start of the war in Ukraine that has pushed up costs of energy and key ingredients. As a result, the company has raised prices sharply.

"Consumer sentiment in Europe is at an all time low," Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly told reporters, warning of fears of a "confluence of events" in Europe with energy prices and inflation rising and consumers' savings waning. Shoppers around the world paid 12.5% more for Unilever products in the quarter, with sales volumes declining 1.6%. The company reported a better-than-expected increase in third-quarter sales.

"Both the premium segments of the market and the value segments of the market are actually growing quite quickly, at an equivalent rate," Pitkethly told journalists. But inflation and the promise of austerity in some countries has prompted a cost-of-living crisis that is pushing some people towards cheaper alternative products, such as private label goods made by retailers.

"The basic needs of our European consumers are occupying a higher share of wallets - things like utilities, transportation and food - and there tends to be cut back on discretionary non-food items." Unilever makes more than 400 brands ranging from Persil detergent to Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

In China, Unilever's third biggest market, sales grew by 1%. "The China number, 1%, was in fact a competitive performance in a Chinese market that is still quite subdued by continued lockdowns in China," Pitkethly said, adding that confidence in China is lower relative to historical norms and that Unilever was not as able to increase prices in the country.

The maker of Knorr stock cubes reported underlying sales growth of 10.6%. Analysts had expected growth of 8%, a company-provided consensus showed. Unilever said it now expects underlying sales growth for the full year 2022 to be above 8%. In July, the company said it had expected to beat its previous forecast for full-year underlying sales growth of 4.5% to 6.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022