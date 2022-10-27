Manufacturing Knowledge Provider Phillips Education Honored by L&D Summit and Awards

Winner of ‘The Best Platform for Connecting Skills to Jobs’ and ‘The Best Innovative Trainer Training Program’ Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Phillips Education (A Division of Phillips Machine Tools, a global supplier of state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies) announced today that it has been awarded the ‘The Best Platform for Connecting Skills to Jobs’ for its exclusive platform, The Phillips Jobs Connect, on The Phillips Machinist App along with another award as ‘The Best Innovative Trainer Training Program’ for Train the Trainer Program offered through its global initiative Phillips Education. These accolades were bestowed at the 10th Edition of Future of L&D Summit and Awards 2022 organized by UBS Forums held on 12th October at Taj Bengaluru. The Phillips Machinist App has set the standard for innovation and creativity by bridging the connection gap between young engineering job aspirants and the Industry through its ‘Job Connect’ feature. It has taken industry engagement to the next level by providing everything one would need to be the Total Machinist in one place. The sole motive is to combat the lack of enough information about the jobs for engineers or skilled technicians in the manufacturing sector, available as per requirement and role. While the ‘Train The Trainer Program’ is addressing the challenges of upskilling the workforce with constructive measures, which is benefiting society by creating a sustainable ecosystem to support the academy and industry. Phillips Education’s Train the Trainer initiative has helped overcome unemployment problems the country has been facing in the engineering sector. TATA Technologies too partnered with Phillips Education to train its 300 trainers from 150 ITI institutes in Karnataka. Through the program, they aim to train more trainers who will be responsible for imparting knowledge to several others learning under their care. “We are elated to be recognized for our offerings to society. We simply believe that the future of the nation is in upskilling its youth and providing an ideal platform for both employee & the employer to find its perfect match,” said Rakshiit Kejriwal - Global President, Phillips Education. With 60 years of global experience, Phillips is one of the largest suppliers of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment in the nation. They have over 10 Technical Centres, 350+ experts & unmatchable experience in meeting more than 15,000+ requirements in India alone. It is believed that being smartly skilled & doing the right job is what will take a nation like India to become a developed country. And with the right amount of expertise, Phillips Machine Tools is happy to have extended its presence from selling and servicing products to enabling an ideal platform for employment generation. The Phillips Machinist App has helped many engineers find their right job & successfully trained hundreds of industry experts under Phillips Education. ­­­­­­­­­­­­Learn more about Phillips Education at www.phillips.education. About Phillips Machine Tools Phillips Machine Tools is a 100% owned subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA. For more than 60 years, the federal government, private sector industry, and education leaders have trusted the experts at Phillips to solve their most significant manufacturing challenges. Our mission is to create legendary value for the manufacturing community by unlocking solutions to propel capabilities, profitability, and productivity. Phillips represents a robust combination of equipment, applications expertise, and well-suited services to meet the growing range of present and future manufacturing application requirements.

