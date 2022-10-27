Left Menu

UK stocks rise as investors count on upbeat earnings

UK's export-oriented FTSE rose on Thursday as a jump in shares of Shell and Unilever after better-than-expected quarterly earnings gave comfort to investors who were on the edge about inflationary pressures and a looming economic slowdown. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, extending gains to hit a three-week high, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 up 0.4% by 0724 GMT.

27-10-2022
UK's export-oriented FTSE rose on Thursday as a jump in shares of Shell and Unilever after better-than-expected quarterly earnings gave comfort to investors who were on the edge about inflationary pressures and a looming economic slowdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, extending gains to hit a three-week high, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 up 0.4% by 0724 GMT. Shell PLc rose 2.7% as the oil heavyweight said it would sharply boost dividend after reporting a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion, which came in slightly ahead of expectations. The refiner also announced plans to buy $4 billion of stock over the next three months.

The energy sector was up 2.3%. Unilever jumped 0.4% after the largest British retailer raised its full-year sales estimates as it continued to hike prices to counter soaring costs.

Among top losers were miners, dragged down by a 2% slide in Anglo American as a drop in copper production saw the company report quarterly output broadly in line with last year. Shares of Lloyds Banking Group gave up 1.7% after the lender posted a decline in third-quarter pre-tax profit due bad loan charges.

The broader European index shed 0.3%, as investors cautiously await a likely 75-basis-point rate hike by the European Central bank around 1215 GMT.

