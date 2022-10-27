Left Menu

Sentiment in realty sector moderates on interest rate hike, global headwinds but remains optimistic: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:09 IST
Sentiment in realty sector moderates on interest rate hike, global headwinds but remains optimistic: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developers, investors and financial institutions are optimistic about the growth in realty sector over the next six months, but sentiment has moderated due to hike in mortgage rates and global recessionary fears, according to Knight Frank and Naredco.

Property consultant Knight Frank and realtors' body NAREDCO on Thursday released 'Real Estate Sentiment Index Q3 2022 (July-September 2022)' report.

The current sentiment score has declined marginally from 62 in April-June 2022 to 61 in July-September 2022, on account of the economic scenario playing out globally.

The sentiment index is based on the survey of supply-side stakeholders like developers, investors and financial institutions. The score of above 50 indicates 'optimism' in sentiments, a score of 50 means the sentiment is 'same' or 'neutral'. The score below 50 indicates 'pessimism'.

''The current sentiment index score has scaled down, primarily because of the dark global economy and the current geopolitical risk due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Although it has declined marginally, it still shows optimism since perception of the Indian economy and real estate remains resilient thus far,'' Knight Frank said in a statement.

The Future Sentiment Score, which measures stakeholder perceptions for the real estate sector over the next six months, has decreased from 62 in Q2 of 2022 to 57 in Q3 of 2022.

''As inflation remains high in India, tightening monetary policy measures and an adjusted economic growth forecast have altered the stakeholder sentiment for the next six months,'' the consultant said.

Both the current sentiment and the future sentiment score have moderated in Q3 2022 as stakeholders exercise caution as the impact of the global economic headwinds on the Indian economy is yet to play out.

Additionally, the housing affordability has shrunk further after the repo rate hike in September 2022, Knight frank said.

''The real estate sector over the past few quarters continues to be strong. However, because of the headwinds caused by the high rate of inflation and geo-political tensions, the future sentiment index has shown a marginal decline and that could influence the developers’ sentiment in general in the next few quarters,'' Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said.

Rajan Bandelkar, President of NAREDCO, said, the sector has been consistently growing in housing sales and volumes for the past several months and has shown resilience despite the global uncertain economic conditions and soaring inflation.

''Despite inflationary pressures, prospective homebuyers will continue to invest in the market,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022