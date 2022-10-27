REC net profit up 1.5 pc at Rs 2,732 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal 1.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,732.12 crore for the September quarter.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 2,692.27 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as per a BSE filing. However, its total income slightly dipped to Rs 9,964 crore in the quarter from Rs 10,056.53 crore a year ago. The total expenses of the company declined to Rs 6,527.76 crore in the quarter against Rs 6,708.93 crore in the year-ago period.

The board in its meeting also approved an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23. Further, it stated that the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and the said interim dividend shall be paid/dispatched on November 24, 2022.

The Board has approved the appointment of Malathi Sundararajan, Executive Director (F&A) as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) with effect from January 1, 2023, till the date of her superannuation -- November 30, 2024, in place of Vijay Kumar.

The board also approved the sale and transfer of 50,000 equity shares of a special purpose vehicle -- Gadag II-A Transmission Ltd -- held by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd to ReNew Transmission Ventures Pvt Ltd, the successful bidder selected through tariff based competitive bidding process.

