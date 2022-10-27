Left Menu

Gurugram: Bus driver killed, 15 passengers hurt in collision with truck

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:28 IST
Gurugram: Bus driver killed, 15 passengers hurt in collision with truck
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bus driver was killed and over 15 passengers were injured in an accident on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The private bus, engaged with Rajasthan roadway, rammed into a truck from behind near Binola village at around 5.30 am, they said.

The bus driver, Praveen (25), succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital while the truck driver managed to escape, they said.

According to the police, the truck driver suddenly applied brakes due to which the bus crashed into the vehicle.

The bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was headed to Delhi from Jaipur, they said.

A police team led by inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station along with a fire brigade team rescued the injured and pulled out the bus driver who was stuck between the two vehicles, they said.

Of the injured, four were discharged after first aid while the rest suffered minor injuries, the SHO said.

On the complaint of the bus conductor, an FIR has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, he said.

The family of the deceased has been informed and efforts are on to nab the accused, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022