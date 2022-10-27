Left Menu

China stocks fall on weak industrial profit data, COVID; HK tracks Asian markets higher

China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as bleak industrial profit figure and widening COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, while Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher amid hopes global central banks will slow monetary tightening.

China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as bleak industrial profit figure and widening COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, while Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher amid hopes global central banks will slow monetary tightening. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 3,631.14 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 2,982.90 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.7%, to 15,584.56 points, extending a rebound following Monday's tumble. ** Profits at China's industrial firms fell at a faster clip in the January-September period as COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis continued to weigh heavily on factory activity.

** Further damping risk appetite, Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. ** "Elevated operating cost and rising geopolitical risks continued to weigh on the industrial sector," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients, adding profit divergence across sector remained significant.

** China's consumer, industrial stocks fell on gloomy growth outlooks, while defence-related shares corrected after surges recently triggered by expectations of rising geo-political tensions. ** An index tracking Chinese traditional medicine stocks hit a three-month high.

** In Hong Kong, most sectors rose, though listed Chinese developers fell 3% to a fresh low amid prolong property market woes. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded for a third straight day, almost recovering Monday's 10% loss.

** Alibaba jumped 4.1%, while JD.com surged 5.9%. ** Monday's panic selling in Hong Kong was triggered by the perception that Chinese President Xi Jinping will sacrifice growth for ideology, and stick to zero-COVID, after consolidating power at the Communist Party Congress that closed over the weekend.

