Egypt's central bank to allow FX swaps, NDFs- statement

Egypt's central bank announced new rules on Thursday allowing banks to conduct foreign exchange swaps and forwards for companies to cover letters of credit and import facilities.

It also said it would end a rule prohibiting non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and would allow banks to conduct them for the same non-speculative purposes.

