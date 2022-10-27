Left Menu

HelloFresh's marketing costs take a bite out of full-year outlook

HelloFresh warned on Thursday that full-year results would be in the lower half of expectations as the German meal-kit maker spends more on advertising to retain customers amid consumer concerns about higher food and energy bills.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:41 IST
HelloFresh's marketing costs take a bite out of full-year outlook
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

HelloFresh warned on Thursday that full-year results would be in the lower half of expectations as the German meal-kit maker spends more on advertising to retain customers amid consumer concerns about higher food and energy bills. The outlook came as the company reported a 10% drop in third-quarter AEBITDA to 71.8 million euros ($72.3 million), below an average of 75.6 million euros estimated by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Revenue jumped 31.4% to 1.86 billion euros, beating estimates of 1.79 billion euros, as the company passed on higher food prices. Meal-kit and food delivery companies were among the big winners of the COVID pandemic lockdowns as people splashed out on subscriptions and perks.

But they are now ramping up investments to keep customers amid fears of weakening consumer spending. Marketing expenses in the third quarter as a percentage of revenue increased by 3 percentage points to 17.8%.

HelloFresh said it will focus on trying to keep prices affordable against competitors and offering a wider selection of recipes after increasing prices in early 2022 for the first time in many years by 6-7% on average. HelloFresh shares, which have slid 66% from all-time highs in December last year, were up 1% at 0843 GMT after spiking as much as 7% in morning trade.

Investors were relieved the company did not scrap its full-year guidance. "There was a lot of concern among investors, given profit warnings from other e-commerce players, that HelloFresh might lower guidance," said Berenberg analyst Sarah Simon.

The company forecast constant currency revenue growth would be in the low teens in the fourth quarter and adjusted core profits (AEBITDA) would be between 140 million euros and 175 million euros. "We don't like the elevated levels of marketing investments during the quarter, but the results of those (may) be seen in the fourth quarter," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note. ($1 = 0.9935 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022