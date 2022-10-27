Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:19 IST
AP Moller-Maersk's new warehouse in UP run by all-women workforce
Integrated container logistics company AP Moller-Maersk on Thursday said that its new warehouse at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh has become its first warehouse being entirely run by women employees.

The women workforce -- 84 in number -- of this warehouse has been hired from the nearby villages and have been provided training.

The 1,00,000-square feet warehouse is located within the premises of the company's Container Freight Station (CFS).

''While expanding our warehouses across the country, we wanted to create opportunities for women in a traditionally male-dominated sector. As per the 2021 census, Dadri has only six per cent working women of its total population, and our team on the ground had a strong desire to contribute towards a change in that respect,'' Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, said.

The journey began in January when the existing team at the Dadri CFS started having a dialogue with local contracting agencies to build a case for women to be trained and offered employment in the upcoming new warehouse.

AP Moller-Maersk operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 1,00,000 people worldwide.

