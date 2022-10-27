Germany plans to approve Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip production -Handelsblatt

The German government plans to approve a Chinese takeover of the chip production of Dortmund-based company Elmos, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The economy ministry is examining the sale of Elmos' chip factory to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics, Handelsblatt reported, adding approval is expected in the coming weeks. The ministry had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

