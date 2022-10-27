Left Menu

Germany plans to approve Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip production -Handelsblatt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The German government plans to approve a Chinese takeover of the chip production of Dortmund-based company Elmos, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The economy ministry is examining the sale of Elmos' chip factory to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics, Handelsblatt reported, adding approval is expected in the coming weeks. The ministry had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

