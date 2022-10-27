Left Menu

Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

Twitter's shares were up about 1% at $53.92 in premarket trading, compared with Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share. The stock has surged nearly 65% from a four-month low hit in July.

Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Twitter Inc shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange's website showed, as billionaire Elon Musk faces a court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit" . Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers.

The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share. Twitter's shares were up about 1% at $53.92 in premarket trading, compared with Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share.

The stock has surged nearly 65% from a four-month low hit in July.

