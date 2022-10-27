Global stocks mixed ahead of US GDP, Europe rates decision

Global stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the US economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high to fight stubborn inflation.

London and Hong Kong advanced, while Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai declined. Wall Street futures rebounded.

Forecasters expect US government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September following two quarters of contraction. Other indicators including housing sales suggest activity is cooling following rate hikes to rein in inflation that is at a 40-year high.

The ECB, which manages the euro currency used by Germany, France and 17 other countries, is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points.

Traders worry this year's aggressive rate hikes might tip the global economy into recession.

The ECB will "have to turn a blind eye" to signs of slowing activity "as it battles to bring inflation back under control," Fawad Razaqzada of StoneX said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.3 per cent to 7,077.49 while the DAX in Frankfurt lost 0.4per cent to 13,146.01. The CAC 40 in Paris sank 0.6per cent to 6,241.22.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S and P 500 index was up 0.2 per cent. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent.

On Wednesday, the S and P 500 index fell 0.7 per cent, breaking three days of gains after Microsoft and the parent companies of Google and Facebook reported weaker-than-expected profit or revenue.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 2 per cent. The Dow ended little changed.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between the day's market price and the payout at maturity, fell to 4.01 per cent from 4.10 per cent late on Tuesday as investors shifted money into bonds. The two-year yield fell to 4.42per cent from 4.48per cent.

Shrinking bond yields suggest investors believe the Federal Reserve might ease up on its rate hike plans as early as this year.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6per cent to 2,982.90 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.3per cent to 27,345.24. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.7per cent to 15,425.03.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.7 per cent to 2,288.72 after economic growth slowed to a one-year low of 0.3 per cent over the previous quarter in the three months ending in September from the previous quarter's 0.7 per cent increase.

Sydney's S and P-ASX 200 gained 0.5 per cent to 6,845.10 and India's Sensex advanced 0.2 per cent to 59,660.19. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Thursday, investors will look for signs of a US economic slowdown when the government releases its first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product. They hope indicators that show housing sales and consumer sentiment weakening might encourage Fed officials to decide rate hikes are working and fewer are needed.

The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point at its November meeting. But traders have grown more confident it will cut back to 0.50 percentage points in December, according to CME Group.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude gained 6 cents to USD 87.97 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 8 cents to USD 93.87 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 145.73 yen from Wednesday's 146.26 yen. The euro edged down to USD1.0063 from USD1.0080.

