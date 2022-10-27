Six killed, four injured in road accident in UP's Prayagraj

Six people were killed and four injured when their SUV hit a pole and overturned on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Thursday morning, police said.

Prima facie the driver fell asleep at the wheel, losing control of the vehicle, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi (45), Krishna Devi (70), Savita (36), Rekha (32), Ojas (one-and-a-half-years old) and Niyasha (12), the police said.

Five people died on the spot in the road accident that took place about 200 metres from the toll plaza on the national highway under the Handia police station area. A girl succumbed to injuries later in the hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

A total of 10 people were travelling in the vehicle when it met with the accident. It appears that the driver fell asleep and the vehicle went out of control. It hit an electric pole and overturned, he said.

Circle Officer of Handia Sudhir Kumar said the victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ceremony of a child when the accident occurred around 5:45 am.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured, an official spokesperson said.

