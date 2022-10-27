Left Menu

Tata Chemicals logs 3-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 628 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:16 IST
Tata Chemicals logs 3-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 628 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 628 crore for September quarter 2022-23 on strong income.

The company had clocked Rs 221 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income rose 39.62 per cent to Rs 4,299 crore as against Rs 3,079 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses increased to Rs 3,623 crore from Rs 2,805 crore.

The company's stock settled 0.67 up at Rs 1,188.05 on the BSE on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022