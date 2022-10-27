Police recover 18 detonators at Jammu Railway station

Police on Thursday recovered 18 detonators packed in two boxes at Jammu railway station here, officials said.

Police were alerted after some people found an abandoned bag at the premises, they said.

We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu railway station. During its search, 18 detonators, wire and around 500 grams of a wax-type material packed in two boxes were recovered, Senior Superintendent of Police (Railways) Arif Rishu said.

