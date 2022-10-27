Left Menu

Police recover 18 detonators at Jammu Railway station

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:22 IST
Police recover 18 detonators at Jammu Railway station
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday recovered 18 detonators packed in two boxes at Jammu railway station here, officials said.

Police were alerted after some people found an abandoned bag at the premises, they said.

We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu railway station. During its search, 18 detonators, wire and around 500 grams of a wax-type material packed in two boxes were recovered, Senior Superintendent of Police (Railways) Arif Rishu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022