Egypt's central bank to allow FX swaps, NDFs- statement

It also said it would end a rule prohibiting non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and would allow banks to conduct them for the same non-speculative purposes. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt have reached a $3 billion funding deal that will run over 46 months, the IMF said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Egypt's central bank said on Thursday it was introducing a series of new instruments, including currency swaps and forwards, to allow banks greater flexibility in currency trading.

The central bank has been setting a framework designed to make currency trading more flexible, bankers say, in line with a new agreement with the IMF also announced on Thursday. It also said it would end a rule prohibiting non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and would allow banks to conduct them for the same non-speculative purposes.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt have reached a $3 billion funding deal that will run over 46 months, the IMF said on Thursday. Egypt's currency slid to about 13.5% to a record low against the dollar after the central bank said it had moved to a "durably flexible exchange rate regime" and raised interest rates by 200 basis points.

Egypt's stock market jumped 4 percent to its highest in nearly six months amid news of the new deal.

