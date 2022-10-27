Jazeera Airways to begin services from Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways is all set to begin its service from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here.

The first phase of service, starting on October 30, will be 2 days a week.

Jazeera's service is in addition to Kuwait Airways, which operates 3 days a week in the same sector, an Airport statement said here on Thursday.

The flight departs from Thiruvananthapuram on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2.50 AM and reaches Kuwait at 5.55 AM (Local time). The flight leaves from Kuwait at 6.25 PM (Local time) and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 2.05 AM, it said.

A 320 aircraft with a capacity of 160 passengers will be used for the service and this will be Jazeera's second service to Kerala.

With the arrival of budget airline Jazeera, travellers from South Kerala and Tamil Nadu can travel to Kuwait at low cost. Booking for flight service has started, the Airport statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)