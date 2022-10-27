PNB Housing shares jump over 6.5 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of PNB Housing Finance on Thursday climbed over 6.5 per cent after the company reported an 11.7 per cent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter of FY23.

The stock jumped 4.59 per cent to settle at Rs 451.10 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 6.64 per cent to Rs 459.95.

At the NSE, it climbed 6.53 per cent to end at Rs 459.40.

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported an increase of 11.7 per cent in its net profit at Rs 262.63 crore for the July-September quarter of 2022-23 on a modest rise in core income.

The non-banking finance company had logged a net profit of Rs 235.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,683.43 crore from Rs 1,586.41 crore in the same period of 2021-22, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

