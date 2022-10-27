Left Menu

PNB Housing shares jump over 6.5 pc after earnings announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:03 IST
PNB Housing shares jump over 6.5 pc after earnings announcement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of PNB Housing Finance on Thursday climbed over 6.5 per cent after the company reported an 11.7 per cent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter of FY23.

The stock jumped 4.59 per cent to settle at Rs 451.10 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 6.64 per cent to Rs 459.95.

At the NSE, it climbed 6.53 per cent to end at Rs 459.40.

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported an increase of 11.7 per cent in its net profit at Rs 262.63 crore for the July-September quarter of 2022-23 on a modest rise in core income.

The non-banking finance company had logged a net profit of Rs 235.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,683.43 crore from Rs 1,586.41 crore in the same period of 2021-22, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022