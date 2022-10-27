Left Menu

Northern Arc Capital raises USD 50 mn from Dutch development bank FMO

In a release, Northern Arc Capital said it has successfully concluded a USD 50 million bond issuance.The company said half of the funds raised will cater to lending towards Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.The long term nature of the facility will help Northern Arc provide customised credit solutions to these customers both directly and through partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:09 IST
Northern Arc Capital raises USD 50 mn from Dutch development bank FMO
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified financial services platform Northern Arc Capital has raised USD 50 million (about Rs 412 crore) by issuing bonds to Dutch development bank FMO.

The funds will be utilised by the company, which mainly provides credit to MSMEs, households, financial institutions and emerging businesses, to increase inclusive and sustainable prosperity. In a release, Northern Arc Capital said it has successfully concluded a USD 50 million bond issuance.

The company said half of the funds raised will cater to lending towards Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and women entrepreneurs.

The long term nature of the facility will help Northern Arc provide customised credit solutions to these customers both directly and through partners. The usage of funding will cater towards three critical United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of decent work and economic growth, gender equality, and reduction in inequality.

''Our diligence frameworks and processes, underpinned by technology and data science, are trusted by some of the world's most seasoned investors and have been validated by a decade long track record...we have become the preferred port of call for many global DFIs,'' Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO of Northern Arc Capital, said.

On supporting the longstanding partner Northern Arc Capital, Huib-Jan de Ruijter, Chief Investment Officer of FMO, said the company is fully committed to increasing financial inclusion and reducing inequalities with an emphasis on women-owned businesses and MSMEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022