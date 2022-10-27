Left Menu

Hiring platform Fountain raises USD 100 mn in funding led by B Capital

Hiring platform Fountain on Thursday said it has raised USD 100 million about Rs 820 crore in funding led by B Capital Group.The company also announced that it has forayed into the Indian market.The funding round was also joined by SoftBank, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, DCM, Origin Ventures, Commerce Ventures, SemperVirens Venture Capital, Uncork Capital and others, Fountain said in a statement.Fountain is currently in the process of setting up a remote-first Centre of Excellence CoE in India with various functions, such as RD, support and operations, sales and marketing.

Hiring platform Fountain on Thursday said it has raised USD 100 million (about Rs 820 crore) in funding led by B Capital Group.

The company also announced that it has forayed into the Indian market.

The funding round was also joined by SoftBank, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, DCM, Origin Ventures, Commerce Ventures, SemperVirens Venture Capital, Uncork Capital and others, Fountain said in a statement.

Fountain is currently in the process of setting up a remote-first Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India with various functions, such as R&D, support and operations, sales and marketing. The CoE will also support Fountain's efforts across the country and make it more feasible to scale in real time.

''We are determined to support the Indian market for blue and grey-collar work. We will cater to leading companies and meet their needs of high volume hiring by not only enabling the enterprises to locate the right individuals for seamless recruiting but also helping candidates apply from their phones at any time and from any location,'' Fountain India head and VP of Engineering OmPrakash Muppirala said.

Hiring is a global challenge not only for businesses, but for applicants as well, and Fountain is determined to address it from both angles, company CEO Sean Behr said. ''Finding a job should be easy for anyone, and with this additional funding, Fountain can continue to positively impact the global workforce from end to end,'' Behr added.

