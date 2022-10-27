Mumbai: BEST AC bus catches fire, no passenger hurt

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An air-conditioned bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire in the city's northern suburb of Kandivali on Thursday evening, although no passenger was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

A fire call was received at 6.04 pm, after which police personnel and firefighters arrived at the Lokhandwala Complex Junction to douse the blaze in the mid-sized bus, he said.

''Nobody was hurt in the fire, which was extinguished at 6.30 pm. The bus was plying on BEST route A288 between Kandivali station and Kranti Nagar in the suburb,'' the fire brigade official said.

It was not immediately known how many passengers were on board, while other details like what caused the fire are still awaited. The BEST undertaking provides bus transport within Mumbai limits and also in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar areas.

