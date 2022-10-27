Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2055 hours:: DEL80 BIZ-RBI-LD MPC MEETING Reserve Bank's MPC to discuss inflation report on Nov 3 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will hold a special meeting of its rate-setting committee on November 3 to prepare a report for the government on why it failed to keep retail inflation below the target of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters since January.

DEL93 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex climbs 212 pts amid mixed global cues; Tata Steel rises 3 pc Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty darted up on Thursday, propped up by robust buying in metal, realty and energy stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities.

DEL91 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rises 48 paise to close at 82.33 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 48 paise to close at 82.33 against the US dollar on Thursday as the greenback retreated from its elevated levels.

DCM75 BIZ-IT MINISTRY-WHATSAPP WhatsApp submits report to IT Ministry on Tuesday's service outage New Delhi: Messaging platform WhatsApp has submitted its report to the IT ministry on the service outage that happened on Tuesday, according to government sources.

DCM57 BIZ-TDS-DEADLINE CBDT extends deadline for filing TDS for non-salary transactions till Nov 30 New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday extended the deadline for filing quarterly TDS statement in Form 26Q for the June quarter by a month till November 30.

DCM52 BIZ-AGRI-OUTPUT Potato and tomato output projected to be down by 4-5 pc in 2021-22: Govt data New Delhi: Potato and tomato production is estimated to have declined by 4-5 per cent during the crop year that ended July 2022, while onion output remained higher than the previous year, according to the agriculture ministry data.

DCM79 BIZ-VEDANTA-LD LICENCE EXTENSION Vedanta gets 10-year extension for Rajasthan oil block New Delhi: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd has got a 10-year extension of the licence for its prolific Rajasthan oil block till May 14, 2030, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

DCM73 BIZ-RESULTS-LD PNB HOUSING PNB Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 12 pc to Rs 263 crore New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday registered nearly 12 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 262.63 crore in quarter ended September 2022 on a double-digit growth in net interest income as well as disbursements.

DEL81 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 101; silver declines Rs 334 New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 101 to Rs 51,024 per 10 gram on Thursday amid weak global trends and appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

