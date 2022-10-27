Left Menu

Campari boss says cost of living crisis not deterring drinkers

Speaking to Reuters, he highlighted the importance of the U.S. market for potential expansion and said the company wanted to grow its business in aged spirits. Campari said it recently acquired a minority stake in London-based Catalyst Spirits, a global spirits brand incubator company and the main shareholder of Howler Head.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:09 IST
Campari boss says cost of living crisis not deterring drinkers

Italian spirits group Campari sees no sign that concerns over inflation are deterring drinkers who still want to enjoy a night out as the winter party season looms in Europe and the United States. "We are not seeing any change in consumer sentiment in our portfolio," Campari Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said on a call.

"The off premise (business) has slowed down in its growth, but this is from a high, high level, but the on-premise is very vibrant in all our markets," the CEO added, highlighting demand from drinkers heading out to bars and restaurants. He was speaking after Campari, whose brands also include Aperol and Wild Turkey, reported a 19% rise in sales in the third quarter, covering the key northern summer season, helped by price increases.

The strong U.S. dollar also boosted the group's sales and profitability, as the United States is Campari's single largest market. Campari confirmed its full-year forecast for a flat organic margin on its EBIT-adjusted earnings, with higher sales prices helping to offset the impact of rising costs for alcohol, glass and logistics.

During the call, Kunze-Concewitz said "never say never" when asked whether Campari might seek a transformational deal that would propel it higher in the ranks of global premium spirits companies. Speaking to Reuters, he highlighted the importance of the U.S. market for potential expansion and said the company wanted to grow its business in aged spirits.

Campari said it recently acquired a minority stake in London-based Catalyst Spirits, a global spirits brand incubator company and the main shareholder of Howler Head. Earlier this year, Campari bought a 15% stake in bourbon brand Howler Head with global distribution rights. ($1 = 0.9961 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022