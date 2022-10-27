61 pc of Gen Z workforce comfortable sharing pay details with family member: Report

Your salary slip may be a confidential document but a report has revealed that 61 per cent Gen Z professionals are more comfortable sharing their pay details with a family member.

While 61 per cent Gen Z are comfortable sharing their pay details with a family member, 23 per cent professionals of this generation are ready to share the details with their close friends, according to LinkedIn 'Workforce Confidence Index'.

LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index is based on responses of 4,684 professionals, from June 4-September 9, 2022, in the country.

The report further revealed that around 72 per cent of Gen Z and 64 per cent of millennials in India are comfortable sharing their pay information with family members, while 43 per cent of Gen Z and 30 per cent of millennials are also willing to confide in their close friends.

It also finds that Gen Z professionals are most likely to share their pay information with co-workers they trust (23 per cent), distantly followed by millennials (16 per cent) and Gen X (10 per cent).

Generation Z or Gen Z are those born during the period between mid to late 1990s and the early 2010s, while those born between 1981 and 1996 are called millennials.

''Professionals are still not comfortable to have conversations about pay in the workplace, however our data reveals that a generational shift is at play. Family and friends remain India's closest confidantes when it comes to sharing the size of their paychecks, but the current generation of young professionals are more willing to share pay information with their coworkers and industry peers as compared to other generations,'' LinkedIn News India Managing Editor Nirajita Banerjee said.

In fact, she stated that Gen Z professionals are found most likely to share their pay across their whole network as compared to any other age group.

''Gen Z are keen to influence change and eager to lead these conversations in the workplace,'' she added.

The report finds that 45 per cent of professionals in India say pay discussions among peers are discouraged at their workplace.

Further, 36 per cent of professionals in India say they feel anxious sharing their pay information with anyone, the report found.

Millennials are more likely to feel this anxiety (42 per cent) when compared to Gen Z (33 per cent) or Gen X (32 per cent) professionals, it said.

This is despite over a third (36 per cent) of India's respondents believing that pay transparency would lead to better pay equality, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)