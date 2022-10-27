Left Menu

Marathon Edge India buys Newgen Software Technologies shares worth Rs 69 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:08 IST
Marathon Edge India Fund I on Thursday bought Newgen Software Technologies shares worth Rs 69 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Marathon Edge India Fund I purchased 20,00,000 shares, amounting to a 2.85 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 345 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 69 crore.

As of September 2022, Marathon Edge India Fund I owned a 2.65 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Meanwhile, India Acorn ICAV and Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC combinedly offloaded 14,85,132 shares of the company at the same price.

On Thursday, shares of Newgen Software Technologies closed 5.25 per cent lower at Rs 341.95 on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

