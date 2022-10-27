Left Menu

U.S. trade rep declines to probe alleged rights violations at Saint-Gobain in Mexico

AFL-CIO International Director Cathy Feingold said the federation would check that Saint-Gobain bargains in good faith with the union for a new collective contract, and urged the United States to also track the matter. Since last year, U.S. officials have raised five other cases under USMCA, which has helped revitalize Mexico's labor movement.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:59 IST
U.S. trade rep declines to probe alleged rights violations at Saint-Gobain in Mexico
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The U.S. Trade Representative has declined to file a complaint with Mexico over alleged worker rights abuses at a Saint-Gobain glass plant, saying on Thursday that the factory's situation improved after workers elected an independent union. The biggest U.S. labor federation last month asked the U.S. government to open a complaint, the latest in a series of petitions under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact alleging rights violations in Mexico.

A central plank of USMCA, a deal crafted at the behest of the United States, was that it would improve the lot of workers in Mexico and help stem the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs to its lower-cost neighbor. Major U.S. unions the AFL-CIO and United Steelworkers accused the Mexican arm of France's Saint-Gobain in the central state of Morelos of unfairly supporting its long-time union over a new, independent rival.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) called the allegations "troubling," but said that during its initial review, workers managed to elect the new union - the Independent Union of Free and Democratic Workers of Saint-Gobain Mexico - which had also signed the petition. "The situation at the facility improved for workers," USTR said in a statement, adding that Saint-Gobain had issued a statement recognizing the new union.

"Further immediate action on the petition is not needed at this time," the USTR said. U.S. and Mexican officials will monitor the situation, it noted. Under the new union, workers can now seek better wages and conditions in line with USMCA's goals, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in the statement.

Saint-Gobain did not immediately respond to a request for comment. AFL-CIO International Director Cathy Feingold said the federation would check that Saint-Gobain bargains in good faith with the union for a new collective contract, and urged the United States to also track the matter.

Since last year, U.S. officials have raised five other cases under USMCA, which has helped revitalize Mexico's labor movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022