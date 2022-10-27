Left Menu

Portugal's parliament approves budget bill on first reading

Portugal's parliament easily approved the majority Socialist government's 2023 budget bill on its first reading on Thursday, paving the way for planned further deficit and debt reductions despite a sharp economic slowdown.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:19 IST
Portugal's parliament approves budget bill on first reading
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's parliament easily approved the majority Socialist government's 2023 budget bill on its first reading on Thursday, paving the way for planned further deficit and debt reductions despite a sharp economic slowdown. Only the 120 Socialist lawmakers backed the bill in the 230-seat house, with other parties voting against and two abstentions, but that was enough to secure its approval, in contrast to a year ago, when the Socialists ruled in minority and the rejection of the 2022 budget triggered a snap election.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa won the ballot with an outright majority in January. The bill projects economic growth will slow down to just 1.3% in 2023 from 6.5% this year, with private consumption practically stagnating, hampered by high energy and food prices and the erosion of savings accumulated during the pandemic.

Export growth is estimated to slow to 3.7% from this year's 18.1% given the foreseeable strong slowdown or even recession in some of its major European trading partners. Public investment will increase by 37% to 8.6 billion euros with funds from the European Union pandemic relief programme.

The government hopes to cut the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP next year from 1.9% in 2022, while public debt should drop to 110.8% after a projected 115% this year. Criticised by the opposition for focusing too much on the deficit, premier Costa told parliament during the debate that Portugal needed slash the budget gap and public debt especially at a time when the European Central Bank is hiking interest rates to fight inflation.

"The best protection we can give to families and companies is not to let the sovereign debt yield rise to levels that affect the other interest rates in the economy," he said. Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, a lawmaker from the main opposition Social Democratic Party said the budget demonstrated "continuity of policies that have led Portugal to impoverishment," accusing the government of "voracity in charging taxes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022