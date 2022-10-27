Left Menu

SAIL first CPSE to cross Rs 10,000-cr procurement value on GeM

SAIL said it had been at the forefront in partnering with GeM and has played an active role to create different functionalities to enhance the reach of the GeM portal.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on Thursday said it has become the first central public sector enterprise (CPSE) to achieve the major milestone of procurement value of Rs 10,000 crore through the government's e-marketplace (GeM) since inception. SAIL said it had been at the forefront in partnering with GeM and has played an active role to create different functionalities to enhance the reach of the GeM portal.

From a small beginning of Rs 2.7 crore in the financial year 2018-19 (FY18-19), SAIL said it had already crossed the total value of Rs 10,000 crore in this year. SAIL said it was the largest CPSE procurer on GeM in the previous financial year with a value of Rs 4,614 crore. In the current fiscal, SAIL has already surpassed the achievement of the previous year with procurement of over Rs 5,250 crore till date and is committed to substantially increasing the volumes on GeM. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt scraps strategic sale of SAIL's Bhadravati steel plant due to insufficient bidder interest: DIPAM statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

