FAA wants U.S. DHC-3 operators to act on service letter following fatal accident

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 00:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it is contacting De Havilland Canada DHC-3 operators in the United States to ensure they are acting on the aircraft manufacturer's service letter after a fatal crash in Washington State killed 10 last month.

Earlier this week, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board identified a possible safety issue with a flight control of the DHC-3 that crashed into Mutiny Bay, Washington. Investigators found the horizontal stabilizer actuator, part of the airplane's pitch trim control system, had separated into two pieces.

