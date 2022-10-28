Left Menu

Amazon forecasts fourth-quarter sales below estimates

Analysts were expecting $155.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Amazon's net sales were $127.1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, little lower than analysts' expectations of $127.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 01:36 IST
Amazon forecasts fourth-quarter sales below estimates

Amazon.com Inc projected current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as decades-high inflation and intense competition from rivals such as Walmart weigh on its retail business.

Shares of the world's largest e-commerce company fell nearly 19% in trading after the bell. After recording blistering growth during the pandemic, tech giants including Amazon are seeing a slowdown in demand as people return to outdoor activities and rely less on the internet for their day-to-day needs.

The world's biggest online retailer forecast net sales of between $140 billion and $148 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting $155.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Amazon's net sales were $127.1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, little lower than analysts' expectations of $127.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
4
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022