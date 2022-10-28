UK's Sunak explores tax rises and spending cuts of up to 50 bln stg -FT

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are exploring tax increases and public spending cuts worth up to 50 billion pounds ($57.84 billion) a year to fill a hole in public finances, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing allies of the chancellor.

Ministers are hoping the measures will not have to be implemented in full in the fiscal statement to be published on Nov. 17, FT said, but officials want the government to use the 50 billion pound estimate after being given weak economic forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)