UK's Sunak explores tax rises and spending cuts of up to 50 bln stg -FT
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are exploring tax increases and public spending cuts worth up to 50 billion pounds ($57.84 billion) a year to fill a hole in public finances, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing allies of the chancellor.
Ministers are hoping the measures will not have to be implemented in full in the fiscal statement to be published on Nov. 17, FT said, but officials want the government to use the 50 billion pound estimate after being given weak economic forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis
Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for UK PM Liz Truss
Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis
Rishi Sunak would beat Liz Truss if UK PM poll held now, survey finds
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: who is he and how did he end up with the top job in British politics?