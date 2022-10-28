Left Menu

UK's Sunak explores tax rises and spending cuts of up to 50 bln stg -FT

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 01:57 IST
UK's Sunak explores tax rises and spending cuts of up to 50 bln stg -FT
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are exploring tax increases and public spending cuts worth up to 50 billion pounds ($57.84 billion) a year to fill a hole in public finances, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing allies of the chancellor.

Ministers are hoping the measures will not have to be implemented in full in the fiscal statement to be published on Nov. 17, FT said, but officials want the government to use the 50 billion pound estimate after being given weak economic forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
4
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022