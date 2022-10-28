Volkswagen to invest $764 million through 2025 at key Mexico plant
The announcement comes the same day German auto parts maker Continental AG said it would invest around 210 million euros ($209.16 million) in the country, with plans to open a new factory and expand capacity at an existing plant. Continental expects to generate more than 1,500 new jobs over the next three years through the investment, it said in a statement.
German carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday said it will invest $763.5 million between 2022 and 2025 at its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla.
The funds will go toward building a new paint unit and add production of a new gasoline-powered vehicle at the Puebla complex, which is one of Volkswagen's largest facilities, the company said in a statement. The announcement comes the same day German auto parts maker Continental AG said it would invest around 210 million euros ($209.16 million) in the country, with plans to open a new factory and expand capacity at an existing plant.
Continental expects to generate more than 1,500 new jobs over the next three years through the investment, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0040 euros)
