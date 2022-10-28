Left Menu

Volkswagen to invest $764 million through 2025 at key Mexico plant

The announcement comes the same day German auto parts maker Continental AG said it would invest around 210 million euros ($209.16 million) in the country, with plans to open a new factory and expand capacity at an existing plant. Continental expects to generate more than 1,500 new jobs over the next three years through the investment, it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 01:59 IST
Volkswagen to invest $764 million through 2025 at key Mexico plant

German carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday said it will invest $763.5 million between 2022 and 2025 at its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla.

The funds will go toward building a new paint unit and add production of a new gasoline-powered vehicle at the Puebla complex, which is one of Volkswagen's largest facilities, the company said in a statement. The announcement comes the same day German auto parts maker Continental AG said it would invest around 210 million euros ($209.16 million) in the country, with plans to open a new factory and expand capacity at an existing plant.

Continental expects to generate more than 1,500 new jobs over the next three years through the investment, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0040 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
4
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022