Left Menu

Dubai Aerospace, with 19 jets stuck in Russia, sues 11 insurers in London

Aircraft leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has filed a London lawsuit against 11 insurers, including Lloyd's of London, AIG, Chubb and Swiss Re, two months after it wrote off almost $600 million for 19 aircraft stuck in Russia. The High Court claim also names Fidelis Insurance Ireland, HDI Global Speciality, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company , Great Lakes Insurance, Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers, Starr Europe Insurance and Axis Speciality Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 04:04 IST
Dubai Aerospace, with 19 jets stuck in Russia, sues 11 insurers in London

Aircraft leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has filed a London lawsuit against 11 insurers, including Lloyd's of London, AIG, Chubb and Swiss Re, two months after it wrote off almost $600 million for 19 aircraft stuck in Russia.

The High Court claim also names Fidelis Insurance Ireland, HDI Global Speciality, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company , Great Lakes Insurance, Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers, Starr Europe Insurance and Axis Speciality Europe. A spokesperson for Lloyd's said the insurer was "not at liberty to share information on any specific claim, policy or policyholder." Munich Re, Great Lakes' parent, AIG and Swiss Re declined to comment.

The other insurers and DAE did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But lessors have vowed to pursue insurers since losing control of more than 400 leased planes worth almost $10 billion after Western countries sanctioned Russia over the war in Ukraine and Moscow blocked the jets from leaving.

The claim has been lodged in London four months after Dublin-based AerCap, the world's biggest aircraft lessor, filed a $3.5 billion insurance lawsuit over more than 100 of its jets seized in Russia. DAE, which said in August it had written off $576.5 million for its planes, noted in its half-year results statement in August that it had "no way to determine whether these aircraft will be returned at any point in the future."

"The group has insurance in respect of the aircraft in question under a number of insurance policies and the group has filed insurance claims to recover amounts due under the policies," it added. Details of the claim, which was filed last week, are not yet publicly available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022